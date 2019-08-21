Box Office: 'Ready or Not' Gets the Widest Release in Fox Searchlight's History

The critically acclaimed film opens less than a week after Universal pulled The Hunt amid outrage over gun violence in the wake of three mass shootings. (The Hunt's storyline involves liberal elites who hunt down "deplorables.")

Ready or Not is the second Searchlight title, as well as the second R-rated Fox film, to be released under the larger Disney umbrella following Disney's acquisition of the 20th Century Fox empire.

Wednesday's figure will include $730,000 from Tuesday evening previews. The film could earn as much as $15 million in its five-day debut; on Friday it will face competition from Lionsgate's action pic Angel Has Fallen, which is tracking for a debut in the low- to mid-teen millions.

Ready or Not was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the filmmaking group Radio Silence. Samara Weaving stars as the young bride opposite Mark O'Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell.