Box Office: 'Ready or Not' Gets the Widest Release in Fox Searchlight's History

Fox Searchlight's R-rated, semi-comic horror film Ready or Not is hunting down an opening day gross of roughly $1.5 million, possibly good enough to come in No. 2 behind holdover Good Boys, according to early Wednesday returns.

The stylized genre pic — about a bride who sees her wedding night turn deadly when her eccentric new in-laws force her into a bizarre and terrifying game of hide and seek — was slotted to open Wednesday in order to grab older teens and college students before they go back to school. On Friday, Ready or Not will be playing in a total of 2,818 theaters, the widest release in in Searchlight's history.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The critically acclaimed film opens less than a week after Universal pulled The Hunt amid outrage over gun violence in the wake of three mass shootings. (The Hunt's storyline involves liberal elites who hunt down "deplorables.")

Ready or Not is the second Searchlight title, as well as the second R-rated Fox film, to be released under the larger Disney umbrella following Disney's acquisition of the 20th Century Fox empire.

Wednesday's figure will include $730,000 from Tuesday evening previews. The film could earn as much as $15 million in its five-day debut; on Friday it will face competition from Lionsgate's action pic Angel Has Fallen, which is tracking for a debut in the low- to mid-teen millions.

Ready or Not was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the filmmaking group Radio Silence. Samara Weaving stars as the young bride opposite Mark O'Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell.

