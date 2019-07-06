Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Eyes $180M-Plus U.S. Launch

Far From Home is a needed win for the box office, where a number of summer franchise installments have faltered. Revenue year to date in North America is still running more than 9 percent last year.

The Spider-Man tentpole is no doubt getting a boost from Marvel and Disney's box office blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which opened in late April on its way to becoming the No. 2 grossing movie of all time globally.

Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame, as Tom Holland's Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it. The latest Spider-Man pic is also the last chapter in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holding steady at No. 2 is Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4, now in its third weekend. The animated event film grossed $11.9 million Friday for a domestic cume of $284.2 million. It's expected to take in $33 million or more for the full weekend.

Universal and Working Title's Yesterday looks to come in No. 3 in its sophomore outing with a weekend gross of $10 million to $11 million.

That should be enough to beat Annabelle Comes Home, which is likewise in its second weekend. New Line's horror film is expected to gross $9 million or more.

Disney's Aladdin — which crossed the $900 million mark at the global box office Friday — will round out the top five in its seventh weekend with a projected $7.5 million.

The live-action tentpole is another major win for the Disney empire. It's earned roughly $317 million domestically and $584 million overseas to become the biggest film of 2019 to date outside of superhero titles.

On Wednesday, A24 launched Midsommar, a horror pic directed by Ari Aster of Hereditary fame. The specialty film is on course to earn $6 million for the weekend proper, putting its five-day debut at a better than expected $10 million.

Midsommar follows a group of Americans who travel to Sweden to take part in a solstice festival. Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter star.