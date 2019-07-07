HEAT VISION

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Opens to $185M in U.S., Nears $600M Globally

by Pamela McClintock
The superhero pic did huge business over the long July Fourth holiday; indie pic 'Midsommar' also impressed.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'   |   Courtesy of Sony Pictures
The superhero pic did huge business over the long July Fourth holiday; indie pic 'Midsommar' also impressed.

Talk about fireworks.

In a win for Sony and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Far From Home scored a sensational six-day launch of $185.1 million from 4,634 North American theaters, including a near-record $93.6 million over Fourth of July weekend. Globally, it now has amassed $580.1 million.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The only tentpole to have earned more over Independence Day weekend was Transformers: Dark of the Moon in 2011 ($97.9 million), not adjusted for inflation. Far From Home did, however, top Spider-Man 2 to boast the biggest six-day July Fourth debut of all time. It also is Sony's best six-day opening ever.

Overseas, the pic earned another $238 million for a foreign total of $395 million (it opened early in China, Japan and Hong Kong). China added $30.6 million for a total there of $167.4 million. Among new markets, South Korea led with a strong $33.8 million, followed by the U.K. with $17.8 million, Mexico with $13.9 million and Australia with $11.9 million. Overall, the film is pacing 46 percent of Spider Man: Homecoming.

Far From Home's better-than-expected performance is welcome news for the struggling box office, where a number of summer franchises' installments have lagged.

That wasn't the case for Far From Home. The superhero pic came in well ahead of the $117 million, three-day bow of its immediate predecessor, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Both that film and Far From Home were made by Sony in partnership with the Disney-owned Marvel.

Far From Home picks up after the events of Marvel and Disney's blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, as Tom Holland's Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it. It also is the last chapter in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Endgame, Far From Home was buoyed by glowing reviews and exit scores, as well as an A CinemaScore. Males made up 57 percent of ticket buyers, while 31 percent of the audience was between the ages 18 and 24, according to PostTrak. The film also is playing in a record number of theaters for the month of July.

Holding steady at No. 2 was Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4, now in its third outing. The tentpole grossed a stellar $34.3 million for the weekend as it sailed past the $300 million mark domestically to clear $650 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Universal and Working Title's Yesterday came in third with a weekend tally of $10.8 million, a narrow 37 percent decline from its opening. The song-filled romantic comedy's 10-day domestic cume is $36.9 million, while its global total stands at $57 million.

Annabelle Comes Home came in fourth with a sophomore weekend gross of $9.8 million. The supernatural horror film has earned $50.2 million domestically to date for a worldwide total of $134.8 million.

Disney's Aladdin — which crossed the $900 million mark at the global box office Friday — rounded out the top five all the way in its seventh weekend with $7.6 million-plus.The live-action tentpole is another major win for the Disney empire, and finished Sunday with a global cume of $921.7 million.

The holiday's other new nationwide offering, A24's Midsommar, likewise came in ahead of expectations. Directed by Ari Aster of Hereditary fame, the horror pic scored a five-day debut of $10.9 million from 2,707 cinemas. A24 says it's the best bow of the year for an indie film if counting the full five days and not just the weekend.

Midsommar follows a group of Americans who travel to Sweden to take part in a solstice festival. Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter star.

Among other specialty titles, CBS Films' documentary Pavarotti cleared the $3 million mark domestically.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Eyes $180M-Plus U.S. Launch
    July 06, 2019 8:08am PT
    by Pamela McClintock
  2. Did 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Quietly Tease the Next 'Avengers'?
    July 06, 2019 6:15am PT
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. July 05, 2019 11:38pm PT
  2. July 05, 2019 11:16am PT
  3. July 05, 2019 11:00am PT
  4. July 05, 2019 9:49am PT
  5. July 04, 2019 3:00pm PT
LATEST NEWS
1.
Martin Charnin, Tony-Winning Creator of 'Annie,' Dies at 84
2.
Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Opens to $185M in U.S., Nears $600M Globally
3.
Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dies at 20
4.
Man Arrested in Connection With Former Mouseketeer Dennis Day's Death
5.
Financier Jeffrey Epstein Arrested for Sex Trafficking of Minors