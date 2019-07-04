Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Scores Huge $27M Wednesday

That puts the movie's two-day total at $66.3 million, ahead of expectations. Far From Home unfurled on Tuesday to take advantage of the July Fourth holiday.

Analysts now believe Spider-Man: Far From Home could approach $175 million in its first six days, although Sony is being much more conservative in projecting $125 million. A safe bet is $150 million-plus.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is no doubt getting a boost from Marvel and Disney's Avengers: Endgame, which opened in late April on its way to becoming the No. 2 grossing movie of all time at the global box office.

Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame as Tom Holland's Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it.

The latest Spider-Man pic is also the last chapter in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Far From Home may be the only tentpole opening over the July Fourth holiday, it's not the only new nationwide offering.

On Wednesday, A24 launched Midsommar, a horror pic directed by Ari Aster of Hereditary fame. The specialty film follows a group of Americans who travel to Sweden to take part in a solstice festival. Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter star.

Midsommar earned $3 million on Wednesday.