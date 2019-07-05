HEAT VISION

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Swings Past $300M Globally

by Pamela McClintock
In the U.S., it scored the second-best July Fourth gross of all time.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'   |   Courtesy of Sony Pictures
Spider-Man: Far From Home spent Independence Day swinging past the $300 million at the global box office.

In North America, the Sony and Marvel Studios superhero pic earned $25.2 million for the day — the second best showing ever for July Fourth behind Transformers in 2007 ($29.1 million).

That put the movie's three-day domestic total at $91.5 million. Globally, it finished Thursday with a total of $310 million, ahead of expectations. That includes a foreign cume of $218.5 million (it took in its first $111 million last weekend when launching in China, Japan and Hong Kong.

At this pace, Spider-Man: Far From Home could score a six-day domestic opening of $175 million. Sony is being much more conservative in projecting $125 million.

Far From Home unfurled on Tuesday to take advantage of the holiday corridor.

The tentpole is no doubt getting a boost from Marvel and Disney's Avengers: Endgame, which opened in late April on its way to becoming the No. 2 grossing movie of all time at the global box office.

Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame, as Tom Holland's Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it. The latest Spider-Man pic is also the last chapter in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Far From Home may be the only tentpole opening over the July Fourth holiday, it's not the only new nationwide offering.

On Wednesday, A24 launched Midsommar, a horror pic directed by Ari Aster of Hereditary fame. The specialty film follows a group of Americans who travel to Sweden to take part in a solstice festival. Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter star.

Midsommar earned $1.3 million on Thursday for a two-day gross of $4.4 million.

 

