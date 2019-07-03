Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Swings to Record $39M Tuesday
Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home set off early July Fourth fireworks at the Tuesday box office, launching to a record $39.3 million after landing glowing reviews and an A CinemaScore.
That's the best showing ever for a movie opening on a Tuesday, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record holder was The Amazing Spider-Man, which took in $35 million in July 2012, not adjusted for inflation.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
It's also the biggest Tuesday gross for any movie, eclipsing the $37.4 million earned by Star Wars: The Force Awakens on its first Tuesday.
Box office analysts predict a six-day debut north of $150 million for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is playing in 4,634 theaters, an all-time high for the month of July. Sony, however, is being more conservative, suggesting a $125 million bow.
Spider-Man: Far From Home is no doubt getting a boost from Marvel and Disney's Avengers: Endgame, which opened in late April on its way to becoming the No. 2 grossing movie of all time at the global box office.
Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame as Tom Holland's Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it.
The latest Spider-Man pic is also the last chapter in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
While Far From Home may be the only tentpole opening over the July Fourth holiday, it's not the only new nationwide offering.
On Wednesday, A24 launches Midsommar, a horror pic directed by Ari Aster of Hereditary fame. The specialty film follows a group of Americans who travel to Sweden to take part in a solstice festival. Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter star.
Midsommar is tracking to open in the single digits. It earned $1 million in Tuesday night previews.
