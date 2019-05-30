Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Tracking for Huge $150M Opening

It's not quite to infinity and beyond, but Toy Story 4 is heading for a massive opening weekend in June.

According to those with access to early tracking, the Pixar animation is looking at a stateside debut around $150 million. That number could go even higher after Disney's final marketing push for the film and reviews are released, with some industry experts saying that the movie could even reach as high as $180 million in North America.

Pixar movies have always been a big box office draw, and Toy Story 4 is looking to be one of the animation studio's biggest bows. The franchise installment is likely to outpace Toy Story 3's $110.3 million (unadjusted for inflation), and is coming in on par with big earners Finding Dory ($135 million) and Incredibles 2 ($182.6 million).

Fandango announced this morning that Toy Story 4 is the new record-holder for best first day presales for an animated title, outselling last year’s Incredibles 2. the previous record-holder. Tickets went on sale Tuesday at noon, and within the first 24 hours, Toy Story 4 outpaced other major presellers like Finding Dory and the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

The movie picks up where Toy Story 3, released in 2010, left off, with Andy's toys settling into life with their new owner, who introduces a new toy, Forky (Tony Hale), to the crew. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear, joined by newcomers Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21.