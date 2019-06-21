Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Flies to Massive $12M on Thursday Night

It is the second best preview gross ever for an animated release.

Toy Story 4, the latest installment in animation powerhouse Pixar's flagship franchise, is heading into its opening weekend with a big Thursday night preview.

The movie earned $12 million on Thursday evening, the second best preview gross ever for an animated release.

Pixar title Incredibles 2 earned $18.5 million in previews on its way to a record-breaking three-day opening of $183 million. It now is now the highest-grossing animated feature of all time with a domestic gross of $608 million. Toy Story 4's preview came in ahead of Finding Dory ($9 million), which is the second-highest-earning animated feature of all time.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the movie sits at a stellar 98 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and sees the return of Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, as well as franchise newcomers Tony Hale as Forky and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

Also in theaters this weekend is United Artists' Child's Play which earned an estimated $1.65 million on Thursday night from 2,500 locations.

The contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza) a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll (voiced by Mark Hamill), unaware of its more sinister nature.

Luc Besson's Anna — a crime thriller starring Luke Evans, Helen Mirren and newcomer Sasha Luss — pulled in $325,000 in Thursday night ticket sales at approximately 1,700 locations. Summit Entertainment will expand the film into 2,114 locations beginning today.