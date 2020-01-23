'The Boys' Co-creator Garth Ennis Returning for New Comic in April

'The Boys: Dear Becky' will explore Butcher's relationship with his wife, according to publisher Dynamite Entertainment.

In an unexpected development, Dynamite Entertainment has announced the return of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys with a new comic book series, The Boys: Dear Becky, that will look to the past of the property by exploring who Butcher’s wife was before her untimely demise.

"Originally I never intended to do more with The Boys at all, but for obvious reasons I’ve found myself thinking about the story and characters again over the past couple of years," Ennis said Thursday in a statement. "There was one aspect of the original story, and one character in particular, that I never felt got a fair shake — Becky Butcher, whose demise motivates her husband Billy to do the terrible things he does, but who only actually appears in two issues of the original book. I liked writing Becky very much, almost as much as Butcher himself, and I wanted to look in greater detail at how her relatively brief appearance cast such a long shadow."

The new series will be written by Ennis and drawn by Russ Brawn, who illustrated multiple issues of the original series. Robertson, who co-created the title with Ennis, will contribute covers. Superhero satire The Boys originally debuted from DC’s Wildstorm imprint in 2006 before being cut short due to concerns about content. Dynamite Entertainment picked up the series and published it through its end in 2012, including a number of spinoff titles. Last year, Amazon Studios released the first season of the television adaptation by Erik Kripke to critical acclaim, with a second set for release later this year. The Boys: Dear Becky is set to launch digitally and in comic book stores in April.