The star and son of the late actor-martial artist Bruce Lee, died after being accidentally shot while making the film. He was 28. Bruce Lee died in 1973 at the age of 32 of cerebral edema due to an allergic reaction.

Brando Lee would have turned 55 in February. His sister, Shannon paid tribute to him at that time. "Brandon, when I’ve been thinking about you lately, I’ve been remembering how beautiful you were. You were funny and smart, and generous and warm and fun. I am so grateful I got to have you in my life as long as I did. Happy birthday. I love you. xShannon," his sister wrote on a Twitter account dedicated to their father.

The actor once told his friend, Brad Pitt, he feared he might die young. "We went out one night and everyone else had peeled off, and we ended up back at his place and it was like six in the morning," Pitt said in a previous interview. "A real, you know, drunk and stony night, and he proceeded that night to tell me how he thought he was going to die young like his dad. And I just chalked it up to, you know, stony 6 a.m. talk. Then he got The Crow the next year."

Brandon was once offered the chance to play his father in a biopic, but he turned it down. "I was a little scared by the whole thing, really," Lee explained in an interview. "It's strange to play your own father, you know? I couldn't really wrap my mind around it."