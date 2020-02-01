Brandon Lee's Sister Pays Tribute to Late Brother on His Birthday

"Brandon, when I’ve been thinking about you lately, I’ve been remembering how beautiful you were. You were funny and smart, and generous and warm and fun. I am so grateful I got to have you in my life as long as I did. Happy birthday. I love you. xShannon," his sister wrote on a Twitter account dedicated to her father.

Brando Lee died after being accidentally shot while making The Crow. He was 28. Bruce Lee died in 1973 at the age of 32 from an allergic reaction.

Brandon Lee was once offered the chance to play his father on film — but the young actor said in an interview he felt it would have been wrong.

"I was a little scared by the whole thing, really," Brandon Lee explained then. "It's strange to play your own father, you know? I couldn't really wrap my mind around it."