'Breaking Bad' Mobile Game Launches on App Store, Google Play

Let's cook.

The Emmy-winning drama series Breaking Bad comes to mobile devices Thursday as a new game titled Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements. Developed by FTX Games and Plamee, the mobile game publisher that has previously adapted franchises such as The Hunger Games and The Walking Dead, the new game will be published in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products.

“We’re thrilled to give fans of Breaking Bad a way to re-immerse themselves into the show’s saga through an interactive mobile game experience shaped and influenced by the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, and the show’s production team,” said Casey Dickinson, CEO of FTX Games. “Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements is an authentic extension of the world of Heisenberg where the stakes are high, morality is blurred, personalities are volatile.”

In the game, players will control an associate of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, while also working alongside familiar faces from the Breaking Bad universe such as Mike Ehrmantraut, Saul Goodman and Gustavo Fring, in their efforts to grow their criminal drug-making operation to Heisenberg levels.

Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.