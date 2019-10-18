'Stranger Things' Standout Brett Gelman Joins Michael B. Jordan in 'Without Remorse' (Exclusive)

Stefano Sollima ('Sicario: Day of the Soldado') is directing Paramount's action spy thriller.

Brett Gelman, best known for scene-stealing work in Stranger Things and Fleabag, is going bad.

The comedic actor is taking a dramatic turn and will play a villain in Without Remorse, Paramount’s spy thriller starring Michael B. Jordan.

The feature begins shooting later this month and already has Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell, Cam Gigandet on the call sheet.

John Kelly, a Navy SEAL, goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.

Details for Gelman's character were not revealed but it is known that he is one of the villains. Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) is directing with Jordan producing along with Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec. Alana Mayo is exec producing. Paramount has set the action thriller for a Sept. 18, 2020 release. Gelman is coming off a spring-summer one-two punch with the actor a standout on two popular and acclaimed television shows. He appeared in season two of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, in which he plays Waller-Bridges’ brother-in-law. Then he reprised his role as a conspiracy theorist in Stranger Things, the show that Netflix says broke its viewership records when it hit streaming this past summer. He is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic Talent and Schreck Rose.