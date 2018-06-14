Brian Michael Bendis Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Brian Michael Bendis has signed with WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Eisner-winning comic book author was known for creating several of Marvel's next-generation superheroes, including Miles Morales (Spider-Man) and Riri Williams (Ironheart). For 17 years, he developed characters and storylines that have become part of the Spider-Man, X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy cinematic franchises. He also created the character of Jessica Jones and served as consulting producer on the Netflix series adaptation, for which he won a Peabody Award.

That legacy is why the comics world was stunned when DC Entertainment announced last November that it had signed an exclusive multiyear, multifaceted deal with Bendis. Last month DC released the Bendis-penned Superman reboot The Man of Steel, the first comic miniseries under his new pact.

However, Bendis hasn't completely left Marvel behind – at least not on the screen side. He is teaming with Deadpool director Tim Miller to develop an X-Men spinoff. When the project was announced in February, it was called 143, after the Uncanny X-Men issue that was one of the first to feature the mutant Kitty Pryde, whom the project is said to be centered around.

Bendis continues to be represented by attorney Shep Rosenman at Katz Golden.