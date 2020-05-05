Louis Leterrier in Talks to Direct 'Bright' Sequel

The 'Now You See Me' filmmaker takes over for David Ayer.

A new filmmaker is stepping into the world of Bright. Louis Leterrier is in talks to direct the sequel to Netflix's Bright, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Leterrier steps in for David Ayer, who directed the first Bright and was attached to the sequel. Ayer remains on as a producer and is among the writers who worked on the sequel script, along with Evan Spiliotopoulos and T.S. Nowlin.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton are expected to return as LAPD detectives in the fictional Los Angeles filled with fairies, orcs and elves. The 2017 film marked Netflix's first foray into big budget filmmaking and had a reported $90 million. It received poor reviews, but was a big viewership hit for the streaming service. Leterrier recently directed the first season of Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and has also helmed Now You See Me (2013), Clash of the Titans (2010) and The Incredible Hulk (2008). Ayer will produce the Bright sequel with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.