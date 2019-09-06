Will Smith and Akiva Goldsman Adapting 'Brilliance' for Paramount
Will Smith and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who worked together on projects such as I Am Legend and I, Robot, are teaming up for another sci-fi property.
The duo are in early development on an adaptation of the novel Brilliance, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Brilliance, published in 2013, is from author Marcus Sakey and takes place in a world in which one percent of the population has been born with special powers since 1980.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Smith would play federal agent Nick Cooper, who is tasked with keeping tabs on individuals with special gifts, known as Brilliants. Cooper has special powers himself: the ability to read body language so well that he can predict people's moves.
The book series spawned a trilogy, and at one time was set up as a potential film at Legendary and Universal with Smith attached. Other installments in the book series include A Better World and Written in Fire.
Smith recently starred in Aladdin, which became his first film to gross $1 billion, and has Ang Lee's Gemini Man due out Oct. 11 and Bad Boys for Life opening Jan. 17.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
