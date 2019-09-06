HEAT VISION

Will Smith and Akiva Goldsman Adapting 'Brilliance' for Paramount

by Aaron Couch
The novel from Marcus Sakey takes place in a world in which one percent of the population has special powers.
Will Smith   |   Rich Fury/Getty Images
The novel from Marcus Sakey takes place in a world in which one percent of the population has special powers.

Will Smith and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who worked together on projects such as I Am Legend and I, Robot, are teaming up for another sci-fi property.

The duo are in early development on an adaptation of the novel Brilliance, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Brilliance, published in 2013, is from author Marcus Sakey and takes place in a world in which one percent of the population has been born with special powers since 1980. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Smith would play federal agent Nick Cooper, who is tasked with keeping tabs on individuals with special gifts, known as Brilliants. Cooper has special powers himself: the ability to read body language so well that he can predict people's moves.

The book series spawned a trilogy, and at one time was set up as a potential film at Legendary and Universal with Smith attached. Other installments in the book series include A Better World and Written in Fire.

Smith recently starred in Aladdin, which became his first film to gross $1 billion, and has Ang Lee's Gemini Man due out Oct. 11 and Bad Boys for Life opening Jan. 17.

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'It: Chapter Two' Writer Explains Decision to Include Richie Tozier's "Secret"
    by Ryan Parker
  2. Nicolas Cage's 'Color Out of Space' Acquired by RLJE Films
    by Tatiana Siegel
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Katherine Schaffstall
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Waiting for the Barbarians': Film Review | Venice 2019
by Boyd van Hoeij
2.
Jamila Hunter Set to Join Paul Lee's Wiip After NBCUniversal Talks Stall
by Rick Porter
3.
Hot Spot Restaurants and Bars To Hit During New York Fashion Week
by Laurie Brookins
4.
Shameik Moore Talks the Pressures of Starring in 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'
by Ciara McVey
5.
Sacha Baron Cohen on Dramatic 'The Spy' Turn and "Pitching Comic Alternatives to Every Line"
by Kirsten Chuba