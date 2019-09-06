Will Smith and Akiva Goldsman Adapting 'Brilliance' for Paramount

The novel from Marcus Sakey takes place in a world in which one percent of the population has special powers.

Will Smith and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who worked together on projects such as I Am Legend and I, Robot, are teaming up for another sci-fi property.

The duo are in early development on an adaptation of the novel Brilliance, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Brilliance, published in 2013, is from author Marcus Sakey and takes place in a world in which one percent of the population has been born with special powers since 1980.

