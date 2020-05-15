Bruce Willis Breaks Out 'Armageddon' Costume Amid Pandemic
Bruce Willis is trying to have a bit of fun amid the coronavirus pandemic — and his daughter is making sure fans are aware.
Rumer Willis on Thursday posted a picture of her father in a mask and orange flight suit, which she said is the very same one he wore in 1998 sci-fi disaster film Armageddon, directed by Michael Bay.
"He said this is 'His saving the [world] outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon) #thismanisadamnledgend," Rumer captioned the picture.
In the film, which had an all-star cast featuring the likes of Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan and Steve Buscemi among more, Willis played Harry Stamper, a deep sea oil driller recruited by NASA to destroy an asteroid heading for earth.
Since the 65-year-old Die Hard star has no social media presence, his daughter has taken upon herself to show the goofier side of her father.
