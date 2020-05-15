HEAT VISION

Bruce Willis Breaks Out 'Armageddon' Costume Amid Pandemic

by Ryan Parker
'Armageddon'   |   Photofest
Since the 'Die Hard' star isn't on social media, his daughter has taken upon herself to show his goofier side.

Bruce Willis is trying to have a bit of fun amid the coronavirus pandemic — and his daughter is making sure fans are aware. 

Rumer Willis on Thursday posted a picture of her father in a mask and orange flight suit, which she said is the very same one he wore in 1998 sci-fi disaster film Armageddon, directed by Michael Bay. 

"He said this is 'His saving the [world] outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon) #thismanisadamnledgend," Rumer captioned the picture. 

In the film, which had an all-star cast featuring the likes of Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan and Steve Buscemi among more, Willis played Harry Stamper, a deep sea oil driller recruited by NASA to destroy an asteroid heading for earth. 

Since the 65-year-old Die Hard star has no social media presence, his daughter has taken upon herself to show the goofier side of her father. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He said this is “His saving the outfit” (Actual one from Armageddon ) #thismanisadamnledgend

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on

