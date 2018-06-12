Bryan Singer to Get Directing Credit on Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Singer was taken off of the film in December after what the studio said were unexplained absences from set. Singer argued that the studio refused to allow him time off to care for an ill parent.

Singer was taken off of the film in December after what the studio said were unexplained absences from set. After his departure, Singer denied any wrongdoing and claimed the studio refused to allow him to tend to "a gravely ill parent" as well as to his own health. “I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen," he said in a statement at the time, "but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."

In an interview in the most recent issu of Empire Magazine producer Graham King said

“Bryan Singer is the credited director of the film,” said King. “Basically, Bryan had some personal issues going on. He wanted to hiatus the movie to deal with them, and the movie had to get finished. That was what it came down to… It wasn’t about reinventing the wheel. We needed someone who would have some creative freedom, but work inside a box.”

Eddie the Eagle director Dexter Fletcher replaced Singer shortly after to finish filming. King says that Fletcher, who was at one time attached to an early incarnation of the film, shot for about 16 days.

According to DGA rules, only one director or eastablished team can recieve credit on a film. Bohemian Rhapsody is the latest movie where directing credits have been questioned based on eleventh hour replacements. Phil Lord and Chris Miller recieved exec producer credits on Solo: A Star Wars story after they were taken off of the standalone with several weeks left in productiom. Ron Howard, who handeled the rest of the production and it's reshoots, recieved directing credit.

New Regency and Graham King's GK Films banner produced Bohemian Rhapsody, which will see Rami Malek star as frontman Freddie Mercury.

Bohemian Rhapsody is slated for a Nov. 2, 2018, release.