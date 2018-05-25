Bryce Dallas Howard Praises Director Dad's 'Solo': "It's a Hell of a Movie"

Ron Howard shared his actress daughter's video review of the 'Star Wars' film on his Twitter feed, dubbing it the "greatest review I could ever get."

In wake of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Bryce Dallas Howard has praised her father, Ron Howard, for directing an “awesome” new installment in the franchise.

To celebrate the film's Friday release, Howard posted his daughter's video review on his Twitter feed. The actress recorded the message while on a Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom Kingdom press tour in the U.K.

“My dad was so privileged to be a part of this project and I was so lucky, because I got to actually go and watch him on the set and shadow him and learn from him,” the actress gushed of her director father. “I can’t remember the last time I saw him having this much fun and this is a dude who has a lot of fun on a movie set.”

After describing his excitement as “next level,” the Jurassic World actress joked that him helming the film was “quite a sandbox.” “The crew, the cast, the story, I mean, this is an awesome movie. I’ve seen it many times, so I definitely can vouch for it. Not like anyone needs me to vouch for it. I’m just saying, it’s a hell of a movie. It’s so good.”

Though encouraging everyone to view the new Star Wars film, Howard couldn’t help but instigate a friendly competition with the director, as Kingdom is set to hit theaters later this month on June 22.

“Check it now because when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out, I want you to check that out. So quick! Run!”

In response the director said that the actress’s message was the “greatest review” he could ever get and added, “Wow.. thanks Bryce.”