'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Favorite Willow Getting Own Comic

The series will be written by Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, DC’s upcoming Wonder Woman), with art by Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur). In a statement, Tamaki said, “As a nerdy queer, I cannot think of a better job than writing a Willow adventure,” adding that she was “thrilled to be a part of the Buffy world.” That’s a sensibility shared by Bustos, who said, “One of the greatest things about making comics is being able to give life to the characters you love the most, and Willow from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of them.”

Boom! executive editor Jeanine Schaefer said in her own statement, “Since we first started building our corner of the Buffyverse, we’ve been excited to give Willow her own miniseries—partly because she’s an absolute favorite of ours, but also because she is one of the most iconic queer characters in pop culture.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow, featuring covers from Jen Bartel and Mirka Andolfo, will debut in June.