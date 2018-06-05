'Bumblebee' Trailer Sends 'Transformers' Franchise to the '80s

The Transformers series is going back to its 1980s roots in the first trailer for the spinoff movie Bumblebee.

Bumblebee is set in 1987 and features the yellow car owned by Shia Labeouf's Sam in the original trailer. But back in the '80s, it was a teenager named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) who discovers the robot in disguise. John Cena also stars in the film that serves as the live-action directorial debut of Travis Knight, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings.

This is first Transformers movie not to be directed by Michael Bay, as well as the first spinoff in what could ultimately become a shared unvierse of films Bay's original five films dating back to 2007 have grossed $4.38 billion collectively for Paramount. Despite the success, teh franchise showed signs of lagging with last year's Transformers: The Last Knight, which grossed $605 million globally after its previous two predecessors each topped $1 billion.

This is the first footage released to the public, though audiences at CinemaCon got a preview in April that showed Charlie earning the robot's trust and naming him Bumblebee

"It really was an incredible experience," Steinfeld said of the movie. "The relationship with Bee had heart."

Paramount is releasing Bumblebee on Dec. 21.