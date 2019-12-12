Burger King Germany Offers to Trade 'Star Wars' Fans Spoilers for Whoppers

In a promotional campaign ahead of the release of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' the fast food chain is offering a free burger to any customer willing to read out a 'Star Wars' spoiler out loud.

Burger King Germany has found a way to monetize Star Wars spoilers.

In a new campaign for the German market, the fast food chain is offering customers a free Whopper but only if they agree to read out a spoiler for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney's hotly-anticipated addition to the sci-fi franchise, which hits theaters in Germany Dec. 18.

Burger King shot a commercial for the campaign in a specially-designed “spoiler restaurant,” where revealing details of the new film were everywhere: from the names of menu items to writing on the straws in the soft drinks. Even the food packaging included sound chips that played spoilers out loud when opened.

Burger King invited self-described Star Wars fans to a free meal, provided they were willing to have key plot points in The Rise of Skywalker ruined.

“We wanted to challenge people’s Whopper love and put it to the ultimate test by asking them to choose between their love for our flagship product and their love for the most epic sci-fi movie ever,” said Klaus Schmäing, director of marketing at Burger King Germany, via email.

Ordinary customers can get a free burger by accessing Burger King's app in Germany and reading a Star Wars spoiler out loud to download a coupon.

Schmäing said the spoilers for the app have been researched and written by the team at German cinema website filmstarts.de, as well as being sourced from online blogs and spoiler posts. “Whether the spoilers really correspond to truth, will ultimately only be revealed once the film is released,” he noted.

Disney could not be reached for comment but it is notable that while all the details of the campaign point to the iconic sci-fi franchise, from the blocky yellow typography to the slogan “may the Whopper be with you,” Burger King never once directly mentions “Star Wars.” Even the spoilers are careful phrased —“ the young sword lady,” “the hairy roaring creature,” “the dead hooded villain” — not to violate copyright-protected characters.

Disney could not be reached for comment. But Schmäing noted he hoped “everyone can take the campaign in good humor and appreciate the entertainment and comedy value.”

Burger King has someone of a track record when it comes to film-related ambush campaigns. For the release of the first It film, the restaurant chain threw some shade on fast food rival McDonald's by sending blood-smeared clowns to a special pre-premiere showing, filming the audience's jump scare reactions before running the tag line on the big screen: “Never trust a clown.”

Both the Star Wars and It campaigns were thought up by Hamburg-based ad agency Grabarz and Partners.

You can watch the spoiler-free version of the Burger King commercial (with English subtitles) below.