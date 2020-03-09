'Call of Duty' Debuts Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode, 'Warzone'

Warzone is "free for everyone" and does not require players to have purchased Modern Warfare. The new mode will also feature crossplay, the ability to play across different consoles and platforms with others.

Warzone features an additional mode, Plunder, which tasks players with accumulating the most cash by the end of the match, via "looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts." Contracts are tasks that squads can take on and complete to receive in-game rewards. One contract can be taken on at a time.

Other new features in Warzone include the Gulag, an area where players will watch, and then engage in, one-on-one death matches to receive a "redeployment" into the main battle arena after being killed in competition. The Gulag isn't the only way for players to stay in the fight, however. Competitors can use in-match cash that they have gathered to purchase a "self-revive kit", which is rather self-explanatory, as well as a "squad buyback", which, again, is aptly named as a tool to revive one's teammates.

There are also a number of vehicles that will be available in Warzone. The five vehicles available include a two-seat ATV, four-seat tactical rover, four-seat SUV, a slow-moving cargo truck that "holds the squad plus equipment" and a helicopter with four seats.

All progress obtained by Modern Warfare players will transfer to Warzone, including battle passes (packs of in-game materials purchased in a bundle) purchased in the original game.

Warzone is not the first time the Call of Duty franchise has introduced a Battle Royale mode. Modern Warfare's predecessor, 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, introduced the popular gameplay mode to the series for the first time with Blackout.

Call of Duty: Warzone launches in early access Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT and with the full release at 12 p.m. PT.