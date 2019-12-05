Camilla Cabello-Starring 'Cinderella' Musical Finds Its Prince Charming

While exact plot details for the Columbia project remain unknown, the story is described as a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale.

Galitzine will join a cast that includes Billy Porater as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel playing the evil stepmother.

James Corden, who is credited with the original idea for the project, is producing the feature project with Leo Pearlman, his partner at Fulwell 73. (Valence Media is an investor in Fulwell 73, and is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.) Jonathan Kadin will also produce.

Galitzine most recently starred in HBO and A24’s Share and he is set to appear in Sony's The Craft remake. He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, the U.K.'s Curtis Brown and Gang Tyre.