'Camp Midnight' Returning with Graphic Novel Sequel

"Jason and I were inspired by the cool books Raina Telgemeier's been doing, like Smile and Drama, and wanted to do a genre kind of version of that — part '80s summer camp story, part matinee monster movie,” Seagle told The Hollywood Reporter via email about the origins of the series.

The first book was the initial collaboration between Seagle and New Yorker cartoonist Katzenstein. It was a critical and sales success, being praised by Publishers Weekly and the School Library Journal, and was named a Scholastic Book Fair selection.

On the subject of the new book, Seagle said, “When Volume 1 of Camp Midnight did better than we expected, we jumped right into a sequel — but not liking sequels, we decided to do a story about why sequels blow and how a lot of that has to do with people’s expectations; we want the next thing to be just like the last thing. That's where our lead character Skye starts in Volume 2, but through some laughs and scares and lots of interpersonal screw-ups, she discovers that you have to love things for what they are, not what you want them to be."

Camp Midnight Vol. 2: Camp Midnight vs. Camp Daybright will be released in comic stores Oct. 9, with a wide bookstore release following Oct. 15. Below, read on as Skye discovers her new home for the summer…