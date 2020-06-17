'Candyman' Filmmaker Nia DaCosta Unveils Startling Teaser

"CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs," DaCosta wrote on Twitter about the piece. "The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been."

The puppetry for the piece comes from Manual Cinema, a Chicago-based performance collective, while the score is from Lichens.

The film takes place in the now-gentrified area surrounding Chicago's Cabrini-Green housing projects, where in the original film a grad student was investigating an urban legend about a hook-handed killer. Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo and original star Vanessa Williams.

Jordan Peele produced Candyman and penned the script with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld. MGM and Universal are slated to open the film in theaters Sept. 25.