6:00am PT by Graeme McMillan
Andy Kaufman Biographer Turns Attention to Cannabis in New Graphic Novel
He’s explained the history of Tetris and the careers of Andre the Giant and Andy Kaufman, but for his next non-fiction graphic novel, award-winning cartoonist Box Brown is aiming high. He's launching an essay about the racist legacy of cannabis legislation in the United States — and Heat Vision has a sneak peek at the book ahead of its release next year.
Announced this week, Brown’s Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America investigates the history of the way the United States has treated weed since its arrival via the immigrant work force — a fact that almost immediately saw it declared the vice of “inferior races” by lawmakers, with a campaign against drug usage leading the cannabis plant to be given a schedule I classification, alongside heroin.
Cannabis sees Brown continue his relationship with First Second Books, the publisher of his earlier non-fiction works Andre the Giant: Life and Legend, Tetris: The Games People Play and Is This Guy For Real?: The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman, with the book scheduled for a winter 2019 release. In advance of that, the publisher has provided Heat Vision with a five page preview below.
Graeme McMillanTHRnews@thr.com graemem