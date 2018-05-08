Cannes: 'Baby Driver' Star Eiza Gonzalez Joins 'Kung Fury' Feature (Exclusive)

She will star alongside Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Hasselhoff in the feature-length follow-up to the cult short, which has already landed some key territory deals.

Eiza Gonzalez has added some formidable female firepower to Kung Fury's already bulging biceps.

The Baby Driver breakout star is set to join Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Hasselhoff in the hotly-anticipated feature-length follow-up to David Sandberg's cult 2015 short and what is beginning to sound like the greatest '80s action movie of the 21st century.

Alongside the casting addition, Bloom – which handles foreign rights and launched the buzzy film in Berlin – has announced a number of territory sales. Kung Fury has been picked up by Paradise (CIS), Tobis Film (Germany/Switzerland), Notorious (Italy), Sun (Latin America), Pioneer (Philippines), Prorom (Romania), Activers (South Korea), Sun (Spain), Movie Cloud (Taiwan) and Filmart (Turkey). Endeavor Content and CAA are handling North American sales.

The original Kung Fury, a cheesy and comically OTT homage to '80s martial arts and police action films, became a Kickstarter sensation that bowed in Cannes' Directors Fortnight and has gained over 40 million views worldwide. Swedish filmmaker Sandberg will return as director and the titular hero (the "greatest damn cop of all time") in the new iteration, and produce under his Laser Unicorns banner, alongside Fassbender.

The action is set in 1985 Miami, which is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury and his Thundercops, the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler. After the tragic death of a Thundercop sees the group disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer's quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel through space and time to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy and defeat evil once and for all.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt are producing for KatzSmith Productions, fresh from the success of last year’s $700 million-amassing It remake, while Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan will also produce. Pelle Strandberg is executive producing on behalf of Laser Unicorns.

Gonzalez is represented by CAA and Management 360.