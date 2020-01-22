'Captain Marvel 2' in the Works With 'WandaVision' Writer (Exclusive)

Sources say that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the initial film hit, will not return to helm the sequel but are in talks to remain in the Marvel Universe and direct a possible Disney+ series. Marvel is hoping to find a female filmmaker for Captain Marvel 2 and is eyeing a potential 2022 release.

Details of any high-flying take were not revealed, but the new story will move the setting from the 1990s of the original movie to the present day.

Marvel had no comment.

Captain Marvel had several writers on it, including Nicole Perlman, Meg LeFauve and Geneva Robertson-Dworet as well as Boden and Fleck.

Larson played Carol Danvers, a human who becomes involved in the war between two alien races, the Kree and shape-shifting Skrulls. Surviving an explosion tied to an alien engine imbued her with incredible power, making her one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something she proved during her subsequent appearance in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel has been mostly mum on Captain Marvel 2. The Disney division’s head Kevin Feige did tease it at San Diego Comic-Con in July during the company’s Hall H panel, when at the very end of the session he blurted out, "We didn't even mention that we're making Black Panther 2 and we didn't mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn't even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn't even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there's no time left to talk about mutants."

Captain Marvel was Marvel’s first female-centric movie and proved to be an overperformer at the box office, generating over $1.1 billion worldwide.

McDonnell is a relatively new writer, with WandaVision her first major credit. The upcoming show is a spinoff that will air on Disney+ and brings back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers heroes Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and the Vision, respectively. The project, currently in production, also brings back the Captain Marvel kid character of Monica Rambeau, now an adult. In comics lore, Rambeau was an iteration of Captain Marvel. McDonnell began the show as a staff writer and then was promoted to story editor.

She is repped by Verve, Good Fear and Gang Tyre.