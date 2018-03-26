'Captain Marvel' Rounds Out Cast with Familiar Marvel Names

Captain Marvel is going to be a blast from the past in more ways than one.

Fans already knew the '90s-set film would see Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) back in action, but Marvel Studios revealed Monday a number of familiar faces will be joining him.

Perhaps most noteworthy will be the return of Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson, who was the glue of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's early films, popping up for small roles in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor and The Avengers — where the character died (only to be revived to headline ABC's Agents of SHIELD). He has not appeared in an MCU film since.

Marvel also revealed Monday that two Guardians of the Galaxy actors will be reprising their roles from the 2014 film. Lee Pace once again will play Ronan the Accuser, who in the first Guardians film was a fanatical member of the alien race the Kree. He was thwarted as he attempted to destroy the planet of Xandar using an Infinity Stone. Djimon Hounsou will once again play Korath the Pursuer, a mercenary who works with Ronan (and who hurt the feelings of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord because he'd never heard of him).

Brie Larson leads Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers, a pilot who becomes a powerful hero after an accident involving an alien. The film follows Danvers as she finds herself with her powers when a galactic war fought by two alien races (presumably, the Kree and the Skrull) come to Earth. Production has begun on the film, and to celebrate Marvel released a photo of Larson researching the role at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada recently. It seems the film will take inspiration from the Kree-Skrull War storyline Marvel published from 1970-71 in Avengers #89 – 97. It went on to become one of the publisher's most influential arcs, as it saw the two alien races' battle come to Earth, as the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Captain Marvel and more tried to keep them at bay.

"If there were these two major, warlike races running around in the cosmos, it made sense to me that their intergalactic ambitions would eventually clash, if they hadn't already," writer Roy Thomas told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 of penning the classic comics.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing Captain Marvel, which also stars Ben Mendelsohn in a villain role, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte and McKenna Grace.

Captain Marvel is set to open March 8, 2019.