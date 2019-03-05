Box Office Preview: 'Captain Marvel' Eyes $125M-Plus U.S. Bow, Nearly $300M Globally

Marvel's first female-fronted superhero pic starring Brie Larson comes after a miserable January and February.

It's Captain Marvel to the rescue.

Marvel's first female-fronted superhero pic, starring Brie Larson, is tracking to open this weekend to a mighty $125 million to $145 million at the North American box office, where revenue year to date is down 26 percent over 2018 following a dismal February, which hit a 17-year low. Some even think the movie could hit $150 million through Sunday.

Either way, Captain Marvel is poised to score the second-biggest opening for a Marvel Studios title introducing a new character behind last year's Black Panther, which debuted domestically to $202 million in February 2018. The Marvel and Disney tentpole also looks to come in ahead of DC's Wonder Woman ($103 million).

Overseas, Captain Marvel is tracking to open to $150 million or more. It touches down in every major market this week timed to its U.S. launch save for Japan.

The story, set in the 1990s, follows fighter pilot Carol Powers — and her cat, Goose — as she flexes her new superhuman powers in the midst of a galactic war between two alien races that threaten Earth.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is the 21st title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.