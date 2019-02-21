'Captain Marvel' Passes Up 'Aquaman,' 'Wonder Woman' in Ticket Presales

The female-fronted superhero pic is also the third-biggest MCU preseller behind 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Black Panther.'

Advance ticket sales for Captain Marvel are the third biggest for any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, according to Fandango.

To boot, Marvel and Disney's first female-fronted superhero pic is pacing ahead of DC's Aquaman and Wonder Woman in terms of presales at the same point in the cycle, according to the online ticket sales.

The tentpole, which hits theaters on March 8, is tracking to open to a huge $100 million-$120 million. Forecasts could easily be revised upwards as Disney makes its final marketing push.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who is infused with special powers before finding herself at the center of battle between two alien worlds that threatens Earth.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the tentpole is the 21st film in the MCU and hopes to match the success of DC's Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman opened to $103.3 million domestically in June 2017 on its way to amassing $821.8 million globally, including $412.6 million in North America.

Captain Marvel co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan and Clark Gregg.