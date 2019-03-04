Captain Marvel Meets Kris Jenner in New Promo

The most unlikely superhero cross-promotion of the year is here.

If nothing else, Marvel Studios is certainly trying to reach new demographics with this week’s Captain Marvel, as can be seen by the latest promo for the movie. Why else would Brie Larson’s alien warrior be sharing a screen with Keeping up with the Kardashians' Kris Jenner and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna?

The new video debuted on Jenner’s Instagram feed, where it was accompanied by a caption that surely says everything about where Marvel wants to go with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “As a momager, I know talent when I see it,” Jenner wrote. “And #CaptainMarvel is out of this world.”

The clip features Jenner and Rinna returning tapes to a Blockbuster in the indistinct “1990s,” before Captain Marvel literally drops into the store, through the roof. “I don’t think she needs any help,” Jenner says, looking at the (understandably) confused hero and pulling out a comedically large phone (The 1990s! They had big cell phones, get it?). “What she needs is her own movie.”

A promo like this — which features the logo of E!, the cable network home of Jenner’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians — might seem surreal from any number of perspectives, but let’s simply appreciate the possibilities it opens for future cross-promo possibilities. Could the eventual Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 see a Duck Dynasty star hunting Rocket? Maybe the third Ant-Man could be trailed by one of the Property Brothers considering calling in the exterminators to rid the house of miniature pests? The shameless potential is endless.

Captain Marvel opens this Friday. We can only hope that Kris and Lisa already have their tickets.