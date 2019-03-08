'Captain Marvel' Sandbagged on Rotten Tomatoes Within a Few Hours of Opening

Despite the site's attempts to subvert the trolls, the film has a 33 percent audience score from more than 58,000 reviews.

It appears that trolls have descended upon Captain Marvel.

The Disney film had only been in theaters for hours on Friday when the female-driven superhero picture was torpedoed online via Rotten Tomatoes.

As of 8 a.m., the film had a 33 percent audience score from more than 58,000 reviews. That is more than the total of audience score reviews for Avengers: Infinity War for its entire theatrical run.

Rotten Tomatoes recently retooled its scoring system in an effort to combat trolls from sandbagging scores for movies they believed inferior and hadn't necessarily seen. A film now can no longer be "reviewed" by audiences before it is released.

"We are disabling the comment function prior to a movie’s release date," Roten Tomatoes said of the other changes. "Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership. We have decided that turning off this feature, for now, is the best course of action. Don’t worry though, fans will still get to have their say: Once a movie is released, audiences can leave a user rating and comments as they always have."

Online trolls have attacked a number of films via the site's audience score system in the past, including 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On the other side, Captain Marvel, a film starring Brie Larson who plays an extraterrestrial warrior caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle, holds an 82 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Captain Marvel marks the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie was written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It launched to more than $20 million in Thursday night previews.