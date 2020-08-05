'Captain Marvel' Sequel Lands Director Nia DaCosta

The first Captain Marvel opened in March 2019 and went on to earn $1.1 billion globally and helped lead into Avengers: Endgame. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed. The cast also included Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch, whose onscreen daughter Monica Rambeau will appear in WandaVision (this time as an adult and played by Candyman actor Teyonah Parris).

DaCosta broke out with her debut feature Little Woods, which starred Tessa Thompson and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018. Her Candyman film, which she co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, was initially supposed to debut June 12, but has been delayed by COVID-19 to Oct. 16. It has still managed to stir cultural conversation, thanks to a socially relevant teaser that earned praise when it was released in June.

Captain Marvel 2 has a July 8, 2022 release date. Marvel had no comment on the hiring of DaCosta, who is repped by CAA.