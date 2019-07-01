'Captain Marvel', 'Shazam!' Composers Uniting for Comic-Con Panel

The artists behind the music of 'Batwoman', 'Supergirl', 'Hellboy', and 'The Flash' are assembling.

Behind every great superhero is a heroic composer. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, a number of those composers are assembling for the Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero panel.

Spider-Man: Far From Home composer Michael Giacchino will moderate the panel, which includes Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel, Syfy's Krypton), Benjamin Wallfisch (Shazam!, Hellboy), Sherri Chung (The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl), Blake Neely (Batwoman and the CW's The Flash), and Christopher Lennertz (Amazon's The Boys, ABC's Agent Carter).

The annual panel is known for showing off unreleased music as well as clips from the projects, and for composers sharing stories from the trenches about working on such high-profile properties.

The panel is sponsored by ASCAP and is produced by Costa Communications, the marketing, events and PR firm that represented all of the Oscar nominated scores last year, including Black Panther. Opening remarks at the panel will come from Ray Costa.

The Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero panel will be held Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. in Ballroom 20. Comic-Con runs from July 18-21.