'Captain Marvel' Flies Into the Super Bowl

Captain Marvel has entered the big game.

Marvel Studios offered a new look at the film, which stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a fighter pilot turned superhero thanks to a mysterious past that saw her leave Earth and link up with an alien species known as the Kree. She'll team up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the '90s-set film as they face off against an alien threat known as the Skrulls, who are a species that has the ability to shape-shift.

Other Captain Marvel castmembers include Guardians of the Galaxy's Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou as well as Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. Marvel newcomers Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn also star.

Marvel had more than one ad during the Super Bowl, also unveiling a new look at Avengers: Endgame earlier in the game. Larson's Captain Marvel is set to have a significant role in Endgame, as was teased in an Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene that saw Nick Fury use a pager to contact Carol Danvers, just before he succumbed to the fate Thanos (Josh Brolin) inflicted on half the life in the universe.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing Captain Marvel, which opens on March 8. Avengers: Endgame opens just weeks later on April 26.