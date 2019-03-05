'Captain Marvel' Top Fandango Preseller Since 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The female-fronted superhero pic is pacing ahead of such 2018 event pics as 'Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom' and 'Aquaman.'

Captain Marvel has scored more advance ticket sales than any movie since fellow Marvel juggernaut Avengers: Infinity War in late April of last year, Fandango announced Tuesday.

That means Marvel's first female-fronted superhero pic, which Disney opens everywhere Friday in North America, is pacing ahead of such 2018 event pics as Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, Aquaman, Deadpool 2 and Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Tracking services show Captain Marvel debuting domestically to $125 million-$145 million, the second-biggest start for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title starring a new solo character behind Black Panther. It's also expected to rake in $150 million or more in its overseas launch this week and weekend.

Earlier this month, Fandango said advance ticket sales were the third-best for any MCU pic behind Infinity War and Black Panther.

Starring Brie Larson, the origin pic is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law co-star.

“Fans can’t wait to experience the nostalgic ‘90s vibe of the film and to see Brie Larson as one of the most powerful and relatable superheroes we’ve seen on the big screen,” says Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “With Avengers: Endgame approaching, fans are also rushing to the multiplex to find out how Marvel fits into the Avengers storyline, plus they can’t wait to see Goose, the scene-stealing cat.”

According to a Fandango survey, moviegoers are also curious to see the process used to make Jackson — who reprises his role as the popular Nick Fury — look younger.

Fandango has also released a clip from the film, with commentary from Boden and Fleck.