'Captain Marvel' Tracking for Marvelous $100M-Plus Debut

Disney and Marvel's first female-led superhero movie flies into U.S. theaters on March 8.

Captain Marvel is tracking to open to a marvelous $100 million-plus in North America, the biggest box-office debut since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stomped to $148 million in summer 2018.

Marvel and Disney's first female-fronted superhero pic stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who is infused with special powers before finding herself at the center of battle between two alien worlds that threatens earth.

Captain Marvel opens three weeks from now on March 8. Rival studis with access to tracking say metrics for the film are "giant," including unaided awareness and definite interest.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the tentpole is the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and hopes to match the success of DC's Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot.

Wonder Woman opened to $103.3 million domestically in June 2017 on its way to amassing $821.8 million globally, including $412.6 million in North America.

The last Marvel MCU movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp, opened domestically to $75.8 million in July 2018. That was preceded by Avengers: Endgame with a massive $257.7 in late April of last year, and Black Panther with $202 million two months before in February.

Captain Marvel co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan and Clark Gregg.