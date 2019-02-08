The 'Captain Marvel' Website is a Nostalgic '90s Wonderland

It bares resemblance to classic arcade games and comes complete with flashing, animated text in simple fonts.

While most superhero film websites are ultra-slick, the site for Captain Marvel is currently a nostalgic throwback to '90s, suitably reflecting its 1995 setting.

The design of the site bares resemblance to classic arcade games and comes complete with flashing, animated text in simple fonts. As you scroll down, the colorful background wallpaper changes to give some dimension — but not too much. The buttons, "Info," "Play the Game," "Multimedia," and "Guestbook" look similar to old computer keys.

On the homepage alongside a description of the film in bright yellow, you can click through the different characters one by one. Just that amount of activity feels oddly satisfying.

Captain Marvel is not alone in its '90s celebration, as the website for 1996's Space Jam is still alive and kicking. It's also home to plenty of animated text, galaxy-filled backdrops and slightly hard-to-read buttons that lead to simple —yet pleasing — pages of information and graphics.

The actual film of Captain Marvel, which does promise to be ultra-slick and awe-inspiring on a technical level, releases into theaters March 8 (followed closely by Avengers: Endgame on April 26). That leaves plenty of time to explore the website and experience its maximum effect.