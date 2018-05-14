Carrie Fisher's Daughter Shares Message to Those Who Had a Rough Mother's Day

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa in 'The Last Jedi'.

"Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it," Billie Lourd wrote.

Billie Lourd, the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, on Sunday shared a message with those who were having a tough Mother's Day because they lost a parent.

The legendary Star Wars actress died in 2016 following a heart attack. She was 60. Her death shocked and devastated fans. Both Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford have said on multiple occasions how much they miss their friend and castmate.

"This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother’s Day today. We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it," Lourd wrote on her Instagram page, with a picture of herself and her mother.

Fisher was best known for playing the iconic Princess Leia, but she appeared in numerous movies and on TV shows.

Her final film was Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said Leia will not appear in the upcoming Episode IX.