HEAT VISION

Cartoonists Launch 'Comic Book History of Animation' Kickstarter

by Graeme McMillan
'Action Presidents' creators Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey have a five-part series planned.
Ryan Dunlavey/Evil Twin Comics
'Action Presidents' creators Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey have a five-part series planned.

Not content with explaining the worlds of philosophy, presidential history and comic books to eager readers, historical cartoonists Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey are turning their attention to an all-new medium with the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to create The Comic Book History of Animation.

“We’re excited to be trying out a Kickstarter campaign for our series, and gauge interest that way,” Van Lente said in a statement about the project. “We’ll be offering backers PDF subscriptions to the series that will begin as soon as the campaign ends, with No. 1 delivered immediately to your inbox. Each subsequent issue will be delivered to backers as soon as the creative team completes it. Hey, selling chapter subscriptions worked for Dickens, why not us?”

Heat Vision breakdown

“We’re pretty optimistic we’ll do well with the Kickstarter,” Dunlavey added, “and assuming we’re right in that, we’ll follow up with comics retailers about options for getting the book in your local shop.”

The Comic Book History of Animation will initially be released in five extra-length issues, each one covering different eras of animation, from the first issue’s spotlight on the early days of the medium — paying particular attention to the impact of Margaret Winkler — to the final issue’s focus on CGI revolutionizing everything, while Studio Ghibli wins hearts and minds across the world. According to the creators, the series will make a point of talking about labor relations and the underrated contributions made by women and people of color.

Upon completion, Kickstarter backers will also be offered a limited edition hardcover collecting the entire series, along with Van Lente’s scripts and reference for the whole shebang.

Comic Book History of Animation is the latest in a long line of educational releases from the team of Van Lente and Dunlavey; the two have previously collaborated on Action Philosophers, Action Presidents and The Comic Book History of Comics.

More information on the project can be found here.



HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Lucasfilm Unveils 'Star Wars' Publishing Event 'High Republic'
    by Aaron Couch
  2. 'Ghostbusters' Fans Pay Tribute to Harold Ramis on Anniversary of His Death
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
Cartoonists Launch 'Comic Book History of Animation' Kickstarter
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Chris Harrison Says 'Bachelor' Fantasy Suites Twist Was to Avoid "Double Standard"
by Jackie Strause
3.
Berlin: Neon Takes North American Rights on Farm Animal Doc 'Gunda'
by Scott Roxborough
4.
AMC Networks, Dish Strike Long-Term Carriage Deal
by Alex Weprin
5.
Trump Ties Weinstein to Democrats as He Says Verdict "Sends a Very Strong Message"
by the Associated Press, Hilary Lewis