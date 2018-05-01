Cas Anvar Joins Diane Kruger in Spy Thriller 'The Operative' (Exclusive)

Cas Anvar (The Expanse) is set to star opposite Diane Kruger in The Operative, an international espionage thriller from writer/director Yuval Adler and financier Black Bear Pictures.

Kruger will play an FBI agent recruited by Israel's Mossad service to go undercover in Tehran, with Anvar cast as Farhad, her love interest. Kruger and Anvar's characters quickly become caught up in a tangled web of deception and espionage as her mission ends up spiraling their relationship into a complicated web that nearly ruins Farhad's life.

Production on the indie pic has started in Israel, before shifting to Bulgaria and Germany. The Operative was adapted from the Israeli book The English Teacher, written by former Israeli intelligence officer Yiftach Reicher Atir and based on real-life stories of Mossad operatives.

Spiro Films’ Eitan Mansuri, Archer Gray’s Anne Carey and Match Factory Production’s Michael Weber and Viola Fügen are producing. Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman will executive produce and finance the film. Le Pacte’s Jean Labadie is co-producing the pic, which is supported by the Israeli Film Fund and Film and Medienstiftung NRW.

Anvar's recent credits include Oliver Hirschbiegel's Diana, where he played Naomi Watts' love interest; the Brie Larson-starrer Room; and Veena Sud's Between Earth and Sky. He is repped by the Van Johnson Company and Glenn Talent.