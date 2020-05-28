HEAT VISION

Cate Blanchett Nabs Lead in Eli Roth's 'Borderlands' Movie Adaptation for Lionsgate

by Etan Vlessing
The 'Mrs America' star reteams with Roth after starring in 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls.'
Cate Blanchett has grabbed the leading role in Eli Roth’s adaptation of Borderlands for Lionsgate.

The project reunites Blanchett with Roth after she starred alongside Jack Black in The House with a Clock in Its Walls. In Borderlands, Blanchett will play Lilith, a siren and legendary thief equipped with magical skills.

In addition to Borderlands, Blanchett will star in James Gray's upcoming Armageddon Times, and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. Her movie credits include The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok, among others. She won Oscars for her performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.

The Borderlands movie is the latest video-game adaptation after Mortal Kombat, The Angry Birds Movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, among others, made it to the big screen and streaming services from the gaming world.

Lionsgate's Borderlands reimagining will be executive produced by Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick. Roth's recent movie credits include The House With a Clock in Its Walls and Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis for MGM and Annapurna Pictures.

He previously directed Cabin Fever and Knock Knock for Lionsgate.

