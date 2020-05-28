Cate Blanchett Nabs Lead in Eli Roth's 'Borderlands' Movie Adaptation for Lionsgate

In addition to Borderlands, Blanchett will star in James Gray's upcoming Armageddon Times, and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. Her movie credits include The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok, among others. She won Oscars for her performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.

The Borderlands movie is the latest video-game adaptation after Mortal Kombat, The Angry Birds Movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, among others, made it to the big screen and streaming services from the gaming world.

Lionsgate's Borderlands reimagining will be executive produced by Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick. Roth's recent movie credits include The House With a Clock in Its Walls and Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis for MGM and Annapurna Pictures.

He previously directed Cabin Fever and Knock Knock for Lionsgate.