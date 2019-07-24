Catherine Hardwicke to Direct Female-Led Viking Fantasy 'Heathen'
Catherine Hardwicke has signed on to direct Heathen, a female-centric Viking action-fantasy for Constantin Film and Prime Universe Films.
The project adapts the Vault Comic title by Natasha Alterici and is being produced by Constantin’s Robert Kulzer and Margo Klewans as well as Prime Universe Film’s Adrian Askarieh. F.J. DeSanto is also producing.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Created, written and drawn by Alterici, Heathen is the story of Aydis, a young viking warrior, who comes out as queer in an age and culture of merciless patriarchy. Her ostracism leads her on a quest to right those cultural wrongs with Odin, the leader of the Viking gods.
Kerry Williamson (What Happened to Monday) wrote the script.
Heathen has proved to be a hit for Vault, a rising indie publisher. The first volume of the trade paperback, which collects the first four issues, has gone to multiple printings while a new story arc was begun in June. The book was selected by the Young Adult Library Service Association for its 2018 “Great Graphic Novels For Teens” list.
Hardwicke is executive producing along with Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz Vault CEO Damian Wassel.
Heathen is the latest female-led project that has Hardwicke’s eye. She is best known for launching the Twilight movies and has helmed fairy tale fantasy Red Riding Hood, coming-of-age drama Thirteen and and the recent drug drama Miss Bala. She is currently in production on the new Quibi show Don’t Look Deeper, which stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and newcomer, Helena Howard.
She is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Sloane Offer.
