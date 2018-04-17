Cathy Yan In Talks to Direct Harley Quinn Movie

Filmmaker Cathy Yan is joining the DC universe.

She is in talks to direct an untitled DC film featuring Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Warner Bros. film is expected to be based on the Birds of Prey property, which centers on a female-led team that debuted in 1995 and in the comics and has included characters over the years such as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Katana (who was played by Karen Fukuhara in Suicide Squad). The film has a script by Christina Hodson, whom Warner Bros. hired last week to write Batgirl after Joss Whedon exited the project.

Robbie debuted her take on Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad, which brought the character to even greater levels of popularity and inspired Warner Bros. to develop several projects centering on the anti-hero, including a Suicide Squad sequel and a movie focusing on Joker and Harley Quinn.

Yan is an up-and-coming filmmaker, whose feature directorial debut Dead Pigs earned strong reviews at Sundance earlier this year. The dark comedy won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Acting. In addition to also directing several shorts, Yan has worked as a Wall Street Journal reporter based out of New York, Hong Kong and Beijing.

Yan, who grew up in China and was raised in Hong Kong and Washington, D.C., would become the first Asian woman to direct a big-budget superhero movie. The move would also continue the studio's track record of hiring female filmmakers for its comic book properties. Warner Bros. has Patty Jenkins returning for Wonder Woman 2, while Ava DuVernay is set to direct the comic book epic New Gods.

Yan is repped by CAA.