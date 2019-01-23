'Channel Zero' Showrunner Nick Antosca Launches Production Company Eat The Cat (Exclusive)

Nick Antosca, the showrunner of Syfy’s Channel Zero, has launched a new production banner named Eat the Cat.

Alex Hedlund, who most recently served as head of development and production for Archie Comics, has been hired to run day to day operations for ETC.

The shingle will focus on television and film projects. The creative mandate is to make elevated genre material and high-end dramas and thrillers.

The name of the company was chosen to reflect an appetite to break from formula and to tell challenging stories in unconventional ways. Antosca practiced that mantra with Channel Zero, a horror anthology that ran four seasons on Syfy and that worked in the horror sub-genre of creepypasta, Internet-based horror stories and images.

Antosca, who was a writer-producer on NBC’s Hannibal, is shaping up to have a busy 2019 as his true-crime limited series, The Act, which he co-created and showran, premieres on Hulu in March. On the movie side, he co-wrote the script and served as an exec producer on Antlers, a horror movie in post-production that is being produced by Guillermo del Toro. The film is based on a short story he wrote.

While at Archie, Hedlund worked on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, streaming now on Netflix, and an Archie Bollywood feature film. He previously held executive positions at Legendary as well as Sam Raimi and Josh Donen’s production company Stars Road Entertainment.

Antosca is repped by WME, Writ Large and attorney Lev Ginsburg.