HEAT VISION

'Chaos Walking' Author Patrick Ness Tackling 'Lord of the Flies' Adaptation (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
'Call Me by Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino is already on board to direct the adaptation of the influential 1954 novel for Warner Bros.
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Courtesy of Faber
'Call Me by Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino is already on board to direct the adaptation of the influential 1954 novel for Warner Bros.

Patrick Ness, the author of YA bestsellers Chaos Walking and A Monster Calls, has been tapped to adapt Lord of the Flies for Warner Bros.

Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is on board to direct the adaptation and produce with producing partner Marco Morabito.

Heat Vision breakdown

Ness will go about adapting the influential 1954 novel by William Golding that told of a group of British boys stranded on a deserted jungle island. A dark allegory on the primal urges shallowly buried beneath humanity’s skin, Flies sees the survivors split into two groups, led by boys Ralph and Jack, respectively. While Ralph’s group tries to maintain some semblance of order, Jack’s slowly falls into savagery and idol worship. Violence and tragedy follows.

Known Universe, the production company founded by tentpole writers Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Nicole Perlman, is executive producing.

The studio at one point was developing a female-skewing version of Flies but has changed course and is aiming to hew closer to the original novel with this feature project.

Ness has twice won the Carnegie Medal, which recognizes literary work for children and young adult, for Monsters of Men, his third book in the Chaos Walking trilogy, and Monster Calls. Both stories focused on young adults and children facing impossibly adult situations and forced to take on unbearable burdens.

Ness wrote the screenplay the screen version of Monster Calls, which starred Lewis MacDougall, Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver and Liam Neeson. He also worked on Lionsgate’s adaptation of Chaos, which stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, and created and wrote the 2016 Doctor Who spinoff Class.

Ness is repped by Michelle Kass Associates. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Star Wars': Cassian Andor Disney+ Series Adds Two Actors (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Reteam for Time-Travel Adventure Movie From Skydance (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Pamela McClintock
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Patrick Shanley
LATEST NEWS
1.
Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Others During Coronavirus Pandemic
by Katherine Schaffstall
2.
'Vida' Season 3: TV Review
by Inkoo Kang
3.
'Chaos Walking' Author Patrick Ness Tackling 'Lord of the Flies' Adaptation (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
4.
NBCUniversal Sets Streaming Presentation to Ad Buyers
by Rick Porter
5.
Gene Dynarski, Actor on 'Seinfeld' and 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind,' Dies at 86
by Mike Barnes