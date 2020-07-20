Charlie Parker Biography 'Chasin' The Bird' Unveils Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

"I am so thrilled and incredibly honored to have gotten the opportunity to write and draw Chasin' the Bird,” Chisholm said in a statement at the time of the project’s announcement. "My creative and professional life has basically consisted of a steady ping-pong between two obsessions of mine: music and comics. Needless to say, I've had the time of my life writing and drawing this book, which has turned into an incredibly personal and meaningful project. I am beyond excited to share this with the world and help spread the word about Bird's wonderful music.”

As with all Z2 musical releases, Chasin’ The Bird will be accompanied by rare music from the book’s subject, with two unreleased recordings available on flexidisc with the standard edition of the book, and on vinyl with the deluxe limited edition. Both editions are available for pre-order now, ahead of the book’s Sept. release. Until that release date, enjoy a glimpse inside Parker’s California stay…



