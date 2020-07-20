HEAT VISION

Charlie Parker Biography 'Chasin' The Bird' Unveils Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
Dave Chisholm's retelling of Bird's late 1940s California stay will be released in September.
Dave Chisholm and Peter Markowski/Z2 Comics
Chasin’ The Bird, the comic book biography of jazz icon Charlie Parker Jr. (or Bird, as he's affectionately referred to by fans) is still two months away from release, but The Hollywood Reporter has an extended preview of the graphic novel, courtesy of publishers Z2 Comics.

The title, by cartoonist and jazz scholar Dave Chisholm, centers around Parker’s two-year experience in California, which started with a 1945 musical residency and ended with a six-month stay in a mental hospital — a period that also coincided with some of his most famous and well-regarded wrk, including “Relaxin’ at Camarillo,” named for the hospital he stayed in.

"I am so thrilled and incredibly honored to have gotten the opportunity to write and draw Chasin' the Bird,” Chisholm said in a statement at the time of the project’s announcement. "My creative and professional life has basically consisted of a steady ping-pong between two obsessions of mine: music and comics. Needless to say, I've had the time of my life writing and drawing this book, which has turned into an incredibly personal and meaningful project. I am beyond excited to share this with the world and help spread the word about Bird's wonderful music.”

As with all Z2 musical releases, Chasin’ The Bird will be accompanied by rare music from the book’s subject, with two unreleased recordings available on flexidisc with the standard edition of the book, and on vinyl with the deluxe limited edition. Both editions are available for pre-order now, ahead of the book’s Sept. release. Until that release date, enjoy a glimpse inside Parker’s California stay…




