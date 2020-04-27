Charlie Parker's Story to Be Told in Graphic Novel 'Chasin' the Bird' (Exclusive)

"I am so thrilled and incredibly honored to have gotten the opportunity to write and draw Chasin' the Bird,” Chisholm said in a statement about the project. "My creative and professional life has basically consisted of a steady ping-pong between two obsessions of mine: music and comics. Needless to say, I've had the time of my life writing and drawing this book, which has turned into an incredibly personal and meaningful project. I am beyond excited to share this with the world and help spread the word about Bird's wonderful music.”

Added Z2 publisher Josh Frankel, "Charlie Parker is one of the most well-known figures in jazz, and to publish a chapter of his tragically short life story in comics is an honor. Jazz has always been a perfect complement to comic books, and certainly an inspiration to some of our greats as well. Robert Crumb would be proud.”

Chasin' the Bird: Charlie Parker in California will be released in September, shortly after the centenary of Bird's birthday on Aug. 29. As with Z2's other musical biography releases, it will be accompanied with a flexidisc of rare music, details of which will be announced shortly. The book will also be released in a deluxe limited edition, with a vinyl 45" of the regular edition's flexidisc. Look below for an exclusive preview of Chisholm's artwork for the book's cover and interior, colored by Peter Markowski.